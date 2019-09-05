As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $504,987

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 2.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 71,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 67,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.34. About 525,652 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 2,786 shares to 92 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 263,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,104 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.27 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

