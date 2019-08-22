As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Polaris Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $982,800

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 493,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.21M, down from 501,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 13.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 47,500 shares to 141,800 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 31,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 209,971 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 45,226 shares. Guyasuta stated it has 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Summit Financial Strategies has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Mgmt Group has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 583 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru reported 157,221 shares. Northside Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.15% or 24,485 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley Company holds 5.3% or 87,650 shares. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley holds 2% or 59.81 million shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Com holds 1.49% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Ltd holds 59,147 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Limited Com has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 382,757 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,986 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% or 53,061 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 2,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has 348,773 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gam Holdg Ag has 115,050 shares. Benedict Fin Advisors Incorporated reported 141,935 shares. Washington Bank & Trust reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 27,392 shares. Bluecrest Capital accumulated 0.25% or 114,538 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 29,201 shares. Capwealth Limited Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 432,293 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited reported 151,302 shares.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

