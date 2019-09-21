As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $332,586; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined, Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased Stake

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 68,699 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, down from 70,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Management Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 30,554 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Company owns 1.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 373,824 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation has 106,536 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Philadelphia has 217,146 shares. 198,338 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Clal Enterprises Limited invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rockland Tru invested in 29,791 shares. Cannell Peter B And Commerce stated it has 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas State Bank Tx holds 0.42% or 4,648 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 406,092 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel reported 666,400 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Charter Trust has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 14,694 shares to 229,413 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).