As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Caprock Group Cut Holding; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Twin Capital Management Lifted by $954,720 Its Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 73.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 11,070 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 6,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $226.21. About 150,951 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 73,857 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, down from 83,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 2.93M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 44,324 shares to 66,809 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 56,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,782 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc C (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.