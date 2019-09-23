As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Mackay Shields Stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Has Increased by $3.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 448.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 145,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 2.10M shares traded or 100.67% up from the average. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023

