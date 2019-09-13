As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Lvw Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Raised Its Position by $497,904

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 69,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 82,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 6,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 90,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 135,362 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Advisers owns 25,993 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Llc reported 0.06% stake. Orrstown Ser has 1.15% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gsa Llp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 706 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 675 are owned by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd. Voya Inv Management Lc stated it has 370,871 shares. Stearns Services Grp Incorporated reported 8,673 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ims Cap holds 0.68% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,140 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Decatur Capital Management has 90,754 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 17,017 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.06% or 146,706 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 26,598 shares to 86,285 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.84 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.