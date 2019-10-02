As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.39 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,056 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 66,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 32.03 million shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 879,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.15 million, down from 886,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 26.80 million shares traded or 42.89% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Management accumulated 0.72% or 10,475 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prns Lc owns 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,581 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Ocean Lc reported 4,699 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability holds 4.37% or 244,904 shares. 273,909 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.26% or 13,767 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Service N A has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,474 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 3.36% or 154,912 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel owns 13,847 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,855 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag A And Associates Inc invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Finance Limited Liability Company holds 2.44% or 65,555 shares. Tctc Holding Co holds 114,030 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares to 434,485 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 268,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Retail Bank Na stated it has 156,443 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Management, California-based fund reported 289,960 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 48.29M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Utah-based fund reported 37,436 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,024 shares. Financial Advisory Service holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,241 shares. 13.77 million are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv has 2.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Eastern State Bank has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Motco invested in 222,334 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 19,651 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd invested in 1.55% or 179,536 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth LP has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,965 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11,500 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 254,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.