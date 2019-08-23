As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Boosted Position

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 520,485 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 13.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.