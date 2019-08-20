As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Blb&B Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position Has Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 214,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 231,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 8.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 67,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 155,924 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 88,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 215,912 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,888 shares to 67,935 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 2.1% or 228,583 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Net invested in 0.04% or 640 shares. 192,869 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. Strs Ohio invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 668,261 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 278,770 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 2.49% or 724,522 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated invested in 14,948 shares. 31,530 are held by Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) has 49,974 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 18,404 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 48,507 shares. General Amer Co owns 600,000 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca owns 33,270 shares.

More important recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Robert Half International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 576,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwh Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,450 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Paloma Partners holds 15,595 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,713 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Lc holds 633,422 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 57,256 shares stake. Exane Derivatives owns 2 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,907 shares. Moreover, Sei Communication has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 72,704 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 22,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.07% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 234,009 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 97,619 shares to 23,939 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,130 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).