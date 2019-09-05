As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Axa Has Cut by $8.22 Million Its Holding; Muzinich & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) by $355,300

Axa decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 155,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.04M, down from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 5.17M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 110,293 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) by 131,756 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.33 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.