As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Position; Garrison Bradford & Associates Stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) Lowered as Stock Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,077 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,530 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Connors Investor stated it has 56,661 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc owns 893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.40M were reported by Principal Fin Group Inc. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.71M shares. Boltwood Cap Management holds 3,481 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 124,489 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi accumulated 39,737 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 4,111 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 25,324 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Group holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,367 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corp holds 53,953 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Meyer Handelman Com has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 53,160 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co. Mirador Ptnrs LP holds 0.35% or 11,778 shares. 1.89M are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 75,772 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc holds 13,558 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Llc stated it has 247,956 shares. Stonebridge holds 195,112 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 399,195 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,813 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 2.79 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.