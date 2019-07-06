As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Cut Its Position by $1.06 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Raised by 3G Capital Partners Lp

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,062 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Co invested in 59,661 shares or 1.32% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited invested in 348 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grand Jean Mngmt owns 113,776 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1.97M shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 17,071 shares. 76,502 are held by Altavista Wealth. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 1,155 shares. Utah Retirement has 3.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster & Motley stated it has 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Agf Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11.15 million are owned by Winslow Cap Llc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) at Xbox E3 Briefing: Project Scarlett & More – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Dow Stock Gainers of Past Month Still Holding Momentum – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Ltd owns 534,656 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co reported 28.30 million shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Co (Wy) reported 962 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 296,117 shares. British Columbia reported 1.50M shares. 313,435 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Captrust Finance Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 366,252 shares. Sabal Trust has 613,533 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated has 14.12M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.91% or 705,221 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 23,437 shares. 44,590 are owned by Sol Cap Management. Page Arthur B reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Essex Investment Mngmt Company owns 679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakwood Cap Llc Ca reported 164,100 shares.