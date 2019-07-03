As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Holding; As Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Stock Rose, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 289,035 shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, down from 21.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 53,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 21,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 2,588 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,555 shares. Regions Fin Corp stated it has 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Winch Advisory Svcs Llc holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading LP accumulated 3,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Herald Inv Limited has invested 1.1% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Heartland Advisors owns 830,199 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 76,443 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 1,075 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 8.00 million shares. S R Schill & Associates reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 53,854 are held by Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability. Dowling Yahnke holds 200,165 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,789 shares stake. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd accumulated 1.26% or 533,123 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 288,600 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 3.98 million shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Lc reported 0.87% stake. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,137 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc holds 140,109 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Conning holds 1.56% or 922,197 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc has 3.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 535,831 shares to 8.40 million shares, valued at $363.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 502,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.