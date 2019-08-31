As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Stake by $496,451; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 244,977 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 9,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 149,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 140,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 50,229 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,584 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Opus Point Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,935 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 242,551 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 18,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 66,200 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 7,331 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,404 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 6,526 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.06 million are held by Ecor1 Capital Limited. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 1.41 million shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 30,647 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 789,711 shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $75.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc. by 701,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc..

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,295 shares to 36,029 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 5,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,452 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smart Portfolios Limited Com holds 3,730 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 3.8% or 7.68M shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.79 million shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.25% or 161,487 shares in its portfolio. 1.28 million are owned by Becker Capital Management. Prudential Inc owns 11.10M shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce reported 531,663 shares. Argyle Capital Incorporated has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability reported 47,276 shares. Ent Svcs has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviva Public Limited has 2.91 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.