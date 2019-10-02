As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Increased Position; New England Research & Management Lowered United Rentals (URI) Position by $423,720

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 9,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 12,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 1.53 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 131.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 24.27 million shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals: Dirt Cheap, But Cyclical And Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90 million for 5.21 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 21,050 shares to 33,408 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisers Lc owns 21,460 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 15,207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 109,051 shares. Agf Invests holds 0.58% or 360,029 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 188,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 35,798 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 13,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As owns 26,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 58,488 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Com. Ci Inc holds 0.07% or 89,453 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cumberland, a Florida-based fund reported 12,955 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Management Llc invested 1.39% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco’s Acacia deal clears HSR expiration – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.47% or 16,661 shares. Boys Arnold & invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 174,012 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 5,783 shares. Van Eck has 106,536 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Lc has invested 1.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.64 million shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,298 shares. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 4,782 shares. King Wealth reported 6,637 shares. Dupont Mgmt owns 486,153 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. First Foundation invested in 0.28% or 91,502 shares. Hartline Corporation has 32,995 shares. Leavell Investment Incorporated owns 67,225 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 67,107 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.