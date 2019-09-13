As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Cut Holding by $349,920; Spindletop Capital Holding in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28M, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $224.01. About 583,498 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,710 shares to 277,562 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 166,600 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.57% or 229,526 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Invsts reported 5,589 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 18,110 shares. 249,092 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation. Greenwood Gearhart invested 2.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wafra holds 0.02% or 13,503 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 1.23M shares. Amarillo Comml Bank reported 5,151 shares stake. Wasatch stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Omers Administration owns 1.50 million shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 136,462 shares stake. Mai Capital Management owns 342,418 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies has 8.41M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.31% or 109,113 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.24 million for 11.13 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

