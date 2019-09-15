As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Btc Capital Management Decreased by $2.12 Million Its Position; Federated Investors Has Upped Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $16.03 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 39,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 133,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, down from 173,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 2085.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 70,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 74,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.85 million, up from 3,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cs Mckee LP holds 605,840 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 3.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 89,500 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv reported 0.05% stake. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 406,092 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Field Main Bank & Trust has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hellman Jordan Management Incorporated Ma reported 12,566 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Capital State Bank Tx reported 4,648 shares stake. Blume reported 9,263 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associates invested in 1.32% or 269,733 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,110 shares. 44,836 are held by Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Management). 220,016 were accumulated by Washington Trust Bancshares. 9,184 are held by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Lmr Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,354 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,067 shares to 56,587 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.