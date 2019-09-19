As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Benin Management Has Lowered Stake by $983,826; Kla (KLAC) Stock Rose While Theleme Partners Llp Boosted Holding by $85.70 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.22. About 1.15M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 51,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 13.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bainco International stated it has 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco National Bank Inc holds 330,362 shares. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 181,057 shares. Farmers Tru Communications holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 154,015 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64,712 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 24.77M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 2.55 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell holds 0.57% or 28,008 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Lawrence B has 5,700 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt owns 93,845 shares. Choate Advisors owns 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 112,917 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Beutel Goodman And Com Limited holds 0.68% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 2,076 shares. 294,686 are owned by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Envestnet Asset Inc has 104,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 35,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,690 shares. Zebra Cap Management Lc owns 0.18% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,964 shares. Symmetry Peak Llc has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 41,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 15,530 shares.