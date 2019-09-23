As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Roberts Glore & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $551,448; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 58.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 9,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 22,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.32. About 411,471 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Mgmt holds 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 439,134 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd holds 98,644 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 1.58M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 4.67M shares. Milestone Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,692 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 561,170 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co stated it has 211,992 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company holds 7,783 shares. Diversified Tru Co invested in 0.45% or 172,939 shares. Interocean Ltd holds 1.57% or 318,577 shares. Professional Advisory Services, a Florida-based fund reported 7,578 shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.12 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). First Allied Advisory Inc reported 7,133 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 1,641 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 13,100 shares. Fiera Cap reported 24,486 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mariner Limited has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Logan Mngmt holds 1.37% or 158,499 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson invested in 611 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Everence Cap owns 3,035 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Westpac Banking reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Management invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).