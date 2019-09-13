As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased by $1.85 Million Its Holding; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Position by $380,817 as Market Value Declined

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 345,008 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 3.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.