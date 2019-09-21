As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Holding; Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Raised Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361.03M, up from 6.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 23.89M shares traded or 1060.77% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares to 498,815 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.