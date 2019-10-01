As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Decreased by $349,920 Its Position; Presima Lifted Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $712,000

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 17.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 1.02M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 303,400 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $35.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

