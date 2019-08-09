As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder First Business Financial Services Decreased Position by $398,024

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 4.64 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Ca, California-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Chemical Bancorporation holds 1.03% or 103,899 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 8,267 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 9,083 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hallmark Mgmt reported 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 404,276 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 2,216 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jag Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 29,346 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,124 shares. Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.44M shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 5,998 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 53,200 were reported by Omers Administration. Lenox Wealth owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares to 472,273 shares, valued at $36.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 111,045 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 572,926 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hartline Investment holds 0.47% or 32,995 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Financial Serv has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 87,834 are held by Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Com. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 0.35% stake. Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.16% or 90,865 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,191 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 3.25 million shares. Rech And has 7,231 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,439 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 12.15 million shares. 176,024 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc. Moreover, North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares to 822,400 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 852,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.