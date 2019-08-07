As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Delta Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Old National Bancorp Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,670 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 18,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 124.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,684 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,262 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.