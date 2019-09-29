As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Position by $587,736; Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Position in Equifax (EFX) by $398,925 as Valuation Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 10,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 40,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 36,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 33,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 789,906 shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,938 shares to 700 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (RXL) by 11,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,177 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 12.80M shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 1,635 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 542,842 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 11,699 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability stated it has 13,311 shares. Nomura Holding reported 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 52 shares. Senator Investment LP owns 850,000 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. First Personal invested in 0% or 4 shares. Regal Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 17,631 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Fiduciary has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Ent Svcs holds 876 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.77% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 6,543 shares to 17,081 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 20,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,450 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Invest Inc has 553,750 shares. Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 156,443 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer reported 543,452 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated stated it has 1.17M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,629 shares. Moreover, Yhb Invest Inc has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,404 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,041 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 29,098 shares stake. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co reported 3.04M shares stake. Oakbrook Limited Com reported 189,657 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 62,202 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome invested in 5.52% or 6.50 million shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.87% or 14.68M shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc owns 30,554 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.