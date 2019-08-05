As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Trimmed by $534,929 Its Position; Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose While Bailard Has Decreased Its Stake by $585,728

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 10,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 76,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 86,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 18,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 20,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, down from 38,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 4.34 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy 5 Top Tech Stocks Set to Beat on Q2 Earnings in August – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 103,900 were accumulated by Hikari Power. 235,000 were accumulated by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.56% or 95,635 shares. Chesley Taft Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,030 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management, a -based fund reported 140,109 shares. Montecito Bankshares And, California-based fund reported 52,242 shares. Cutter & Communications Brokerage Incorporated has 15,232 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co owns 8,321 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,645 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,749 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 44,430 shares to 193,305 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,038 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 18,389 are held by Trexquant Inv Lp. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 2,531 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Da Davidson & accumulated 140,745 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 177,307 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 17,226 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Credit Capital Investments Limited Com has 9,298 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 31,850 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10.75 million shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.11% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 136,228 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Twitter Shares Are Higher Today – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twitter: Now My Favorite Social Media Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Investors impressed by the social networkâ€™s strong growth in revenue and users – Live Trading News” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter Temporarily Goes Down, Becomes A Trending Hashtag Anyway – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Twitter And Snapchat’s Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.31M for 101.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL) by 81,904 shares to 197,300 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).