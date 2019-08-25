As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $478,590; As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kwmg Boosted Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 184,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 193,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 47,358 shares to 4,037 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,418 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities accumulated 183,540 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 3.15M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.51% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.04% or 593,928 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,324 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Com stated it has 533,053 shares. 762,879 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 185,006 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Communication invested in 0.01% or 17,758 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 58,901 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 14.08M shares. Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,118 shares. Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sterling Capital Lc stated it has 3.06M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares to 272,967 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 35,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 91,605 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.29% or 114,790 shares. Southeast Asset Inc owns 8,724 shares. 1.28M are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Leavell Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macquarie Ltd stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saturna Cap Corp holds 2.67% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 929,234 are held by Todd Asset Limited Liability Corp. Tcw Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.84% or 3.56M shares. Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.08M shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Davenport And Co Limited Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.73M shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 70,150 are owned by Boys Arnold. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 179,975 shares.