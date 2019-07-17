As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Sterling Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.67 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Its Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Holding by $3.01 Million as Share Price Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 241.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 28,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,937 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.83. About 20,702 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Outlook Remains Unchanged; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Kaiser receives Mike Beugen Junior Athlete Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk; 22/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Garners National Awards for Excellence in Medication Safety; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 1.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 77,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $106.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 178,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,173 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 5,524 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,729 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 131,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Walthausen Lc has 0.47% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 34,670 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 126 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,290 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 329,617 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 70,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 2,904 shares. 29,893 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Brinker Capital holds 7,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Financial Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 15,519 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profit Mngmt Limited Company holds 35,543 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 577,243 shares. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Company has 7.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City Trust Comm Fl owns 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,380 shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 363,625 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 11,043 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 9,284 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ancora Limited Liability Corp reported 315,410 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital reported 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monroe Bancorporation Trust Mi stated it has 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parsec Financial stated it has 2.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.14 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).