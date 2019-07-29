As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Position; Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cadence Design Sys Com Stk (CDNS) Position as Stock Price Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 2.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (CDNS) by 51.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 11,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 465,236 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.42 million activity. The insider SHOVEN JOHN B sold 50,000 shares worth $2.50 million. On Thursday, January 31 BECKLEY THOMAS P sold $1.11 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 23,208 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 1.29 million shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 386,158 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.09% or 382,929 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Company owns 36,110 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.1% or 4.77M shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Maverick Ltd owns 97,220 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Com Ltd reported 212,109 shares stake. 183,195 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Herald Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.4% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 36 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.1% or 70,530 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 56.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Llc holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 278,205 shares. Da Davidson And owns 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 484,071 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 16,169 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.64 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,029 shares. First Foundation invested in 94,817 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 10,620 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fiduciary owns 941,446 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. 382,757 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 87,520 shares. 222,359 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Limited. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 30,225 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 37,933 are held by Trustco State Bank Corporation N Y.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.90 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.