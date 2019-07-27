As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Spectrum Management Group Cut Holding by $503,500; Capital Advisors Upped Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $3.07 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 71,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, up from 489,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 09/03/2018 – BP HAS NOT STARTED IMPORTING FUEL IN MEXICO : GRANADA; 07/05/2018 – IRAQ, BP SIGN KIRKUK OILFIELD DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT AT CEREMONY IN BASRA, OIL OFFICIALS SAY; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL; 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr; 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,453 shares to 9,457 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 509,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,230 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Markets Ignore The Tanker War – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: Price Target $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.