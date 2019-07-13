As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $319,166; Provident Investment Management Lifted Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding by $6.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 1.17M shares traded or 81.18% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi accumulated 485,964 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Lc has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mengis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 7,800 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 29,619 were reported by Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 5.53M shares. Cap Ltd Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 6,282 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 3.07 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17,677 shares. Stearns Fin Group Incorporated holds 50,367 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Ser accumulated 305,545 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Limited holds 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.59 million shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 579,112 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 175,348 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Camarda Fin Advsr Llc has 3,532 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 444,688 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Prtn Grp Llc holds 0.27% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc accumulated 74,351 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 594,382 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 19,021 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 24,900 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 74,876 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.01% or 54,963 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability accumulated 5,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Phoenix Adviser Llc holds 1,550 shares. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Com owns 151,770 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 61,735 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited has 17,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,260 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,750 shares to 338,915 shares, valued at $52.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $507,844 activity.