As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $11.14 Million; As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shares Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased Holding by $45.28 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 206,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 215,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 4.15 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 85.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 838,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.29 million, up from 977,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 263,909 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41,768 shares to 41,821 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 27,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

