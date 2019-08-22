As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased Its Stake by $324,000; Brown Advisory Securities Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $430,480

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 12.79 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,173 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 43,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 4.19 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 718,898 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc has 0.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). California State Teachers Retirement has 2.72 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 335,969 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt. Johnson Fin Group stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Limited Com has 6,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 441,512 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Com. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 24,406 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 0.19% or 12,200 shares. Arete Wealth Llc has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Motco invested in 0.82% or 101,930 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.78M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,826 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va reported 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 750,000 shares. Madrona Fincl Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,703 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.58% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. 95,635 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.22% or 10,620 shares. North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Grp has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 51,921 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monroe National Bank And Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,810 shares. Guggenheim has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.26M shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcrae Mngmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 220,758 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.