As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $359,694; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stake Lifted by First Long Island Investors Llc

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 7.79 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 173,297 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 166,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 28.69 million shares traded or 452.75% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.