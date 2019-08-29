As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Security National Trust Co Lifted Holding; Baskin Financial Services Has Boosted Its Position in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) as Stock Value Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 13,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 3.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $254.45. About 82,073 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 28,401 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co reported 1,338 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.04% or 1,270 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 50,210 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 24,792 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 342,933 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 195,293 shares. Bessemer invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 15,482 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny holds 0.11% or 86,285 shares in its portfolio. House Ltd has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 57,354 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 3,960 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management has 1,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.44% or 538,800 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Prns Corporation has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,100 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Company owns 213,885 shares. 181,910 are held by Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burns J W And Incorporated Ny reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 962 are owned by Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy). Blue Chip Prtn Inc invested in 3.03% or 237,003 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matarin Mgmt Ltd holds 0.43% or 110,308 shares in its portfolio. 80,929 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Inv Management. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,576 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.