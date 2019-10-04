As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Mason Street Advisors Lowered by $945,054 Its Stake; Primecap Management Company Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Decreased by $5.24 Million as Stock Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 610,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.41M, down from 628,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 7.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 349,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 8.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.87 million, down from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 1.00 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 613,525 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $341.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 89,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $49.68 million for 21.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 71,685 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 21,900 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt holds 1,527 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenview Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.90 million shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.81% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Swiss Bancshares holds 531,100 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cipher Capital LP invested in 21,787 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.1% stake. Eaton Vance holds 65,725 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi holds 378,848 shares or 4.73% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 50,515 shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cognios Ltd Com invested in 1.97% or 94,044 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kynikos Associates LP has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18.93 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 448,821 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 1.58 million shares. Naples Global Advsr Lc stated it has 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 0.66% or 786,751 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 598,500 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 12,617 shares to 31,510 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 134,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).