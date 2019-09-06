As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Position by $60.31 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed by $385,864 Its Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519.09M, down from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 973,543 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $238.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 5,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Grp Incorporated stated it has 6,164 shares. Sather Finance Grp owns 4,146 shares. Halsey Associate Ct owns 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,968 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 42,164 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assoc has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 49,974 shares. Papp L Roy reported 32,556 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guyasuta Investment Advisors has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marble Harbor Counsel holds 448,622 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Investment Management stated it has 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Frontier Invest Mgmt Com reported 258,564 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd has invested 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Indemnity owns 25,000 shares for 11.9% of their portfolio. 44,878 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bank & Trust. Wespac Advsrs Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pettee Investors Incorporated holds 133,959 shares or 11.81% of its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 66,847 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,163 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.83% or 139,750 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability Com has 72,781 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 0.16% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 36,383 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Group Inc reported 4.82M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 223,897 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd Com. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.