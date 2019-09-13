As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased Holding; Copeland Capital Management Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Lifted by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 24,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 9.30 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 30,155 shares as the company's stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 192,706 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 162,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 676,240 shares traded or 72.11% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. $130,283 worth of stock was bought by Mitchell Kevin J on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Williams Jones & Lc holds 17,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 2,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 6,929 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 1,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 881,216 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 10,046 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 76,813 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 39,540 shares in its portfolio. 6,246 were reported by Stephens Ar. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 717,550 shares or 5.6% of all its holdings.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,685 shares to 44,215 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,239 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr holds 0.06% or 6,081 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset accumulated 28,519 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Lc reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 1.12% or 221,199 shares. Korea holds 1.08% or 4.61 million shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highland Capital Llc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 519,696 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,882 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettee Invsts has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intersect Capital Lc invested in 1.62% or 76,565 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 8.81 million shares. Country Club Na reported 316,162 shares stake.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8,074 shares to 31,728 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 14,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,986 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

