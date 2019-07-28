As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased by $1.27 Million Its Position; Meritage Portfolio Management Position in Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Has Decreased by $1.92 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 24,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 58,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 185,221 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein’s Nashville Move Adds to City’s Boom (Video); 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AB); 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $867.8 MLN VS $764.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,195 shares to 56,747 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 12,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,432 shares to 30,939 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

