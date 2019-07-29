As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Ami Asset Management Increases Stake in Green Dot Cl A (GDOT)

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 62,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 163,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 662,093 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares to 2,992 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Liability reported 36,732 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.87% or 3.41M shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital has invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saratoga Rech & Inv Management, California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 69.23M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 69,820 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.03% or 12,792 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability holds 181,910 shares. 9,284 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd. The Kentucky-based Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 1.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 51,030 were reported by Chesley Taft & Ltd Company. Clarivest Asset Management stated it has 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 25,326 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon owns 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.79 million shares. Blackrock Inc reported 5.77 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd holds 550,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 120,557 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 1.32 million shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 4.45M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 140,600 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 11,751 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Renaissance Llc accumulated 0.05% or 881,200 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stevens Mgmt LP owns 36,973 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co owns 42,057 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot Corporation Is A Buyout Candidate – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot -29% after guidance slashed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.