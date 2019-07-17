As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Redmond Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 1.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 1.69 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares to 18,218 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Partners American Well to Boost Telehealth Services – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co invested in 0.28% or 11,561 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7.38M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 8.19 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 53,997 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.82% or 63,908 shares. Private Asset holds 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 100,672 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has 8,847 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 2.03% or 549,613 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd owns 17,958 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salem has 5.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 5.50M shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 101,624 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares to 13,233 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,341 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : NVDA, BIDU, AMAT, IQ, AINV, VNET, BOOT, REDU, AGYS, LTM, VJET – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 280,571 shares. Cap holds 10.14 million shares. Thomas White Int Ltd has 16,127 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mirae Asset reported 167,386 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 11,313 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation owns 2,115 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 7.18M shares. 8,352 were accumulated by Mairs & Power Inc. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrow accumulated 0.03% or 3,150 shares.