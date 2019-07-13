As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Lowered Holding; As Humana (HUM) Share Price Declined, Voya Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 4,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,033 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 51,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $11.06 during the last trading session, reaching $291.25. About 2.04 million shares traded or 29.38% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,188 shares to 41,717 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 374,924 shares or 0.87% of the stock. First Dallas Inc holds 1.16% or 29,868 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capwealth Limited owns 432,293 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schnieders Limited Liability Corp has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bartlett Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regal Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,151 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Anchor Advisors Limited Co invested in 46,233 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 296,117 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation owns 4.03M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 1.15% or 4.71 million shares. Legacy Cap Prns invested in 2.66% or 105,789 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 1.09 million shares to 479,079 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 166,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,782 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited owns 352 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd accumulated 13,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Products Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 110,101 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 945 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0.16% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Alyeska Invest Group Lp has 13,000 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,500 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited owns 528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has invested 0.97% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Huntington Retail Bank holds 9,107 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.06% or 29,640 shares. Aviva Plc owns 51,287 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.