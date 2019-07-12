As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Aspiriant Increased Its Stake by $813,024; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lowered Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $12.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,501 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 421,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Limited Com Usd0.001 by 74,035 shares to 221,722 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enphase Energy Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 0.65% or 2.03 million shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 79,919 shares. Brinker Capital reported 161,631 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 12,274 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 70,095 shares. 7,893 are held by Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 71,698 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strs Ohio accumulated 2.84 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Davis R M has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 137,773 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 13.35 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,409 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 89,311 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,717 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.01B for 11.86 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.