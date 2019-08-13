As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Lifted Holding; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Share Value Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 212,511 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 11,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 28,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 820,265 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,508 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.31% or 21.90M shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,187 shares. 5,405 were reported by Hills State Bank And Trust. Broderick Brian C owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,746 shares. Cortland Inc Mo invested in 0.18% or 19,833 shares. Aspen Investment Management Inc invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 12,983 shares stake. 1,028 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 692,370 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 80,713 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,654 shares. Indiana And Invest Management Communication holds 0.24% or 7,905 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Exane Derivatives invested in 2,673 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,469 shares to 29,742 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,980 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inv Advsrs holds 38,925 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 394,290 shares. Foundation Resource Mgmt has invested 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jones Cos Lllp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Steers invested in 0% or 3,401 shares. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fragasso Gru holds 0.74% or 63,976 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 8,865 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 303,658 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Tru has invested 3.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited reported 56,328 shares. Hayek Kallen Management stated it has 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.