As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Decreased by $800,226 Its Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Increased Its Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 64,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 79,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 23,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,393 shares to 65,253 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 20,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Capital Management Group Inc owns 1.56M shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Frontier Mngmt stated it has 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regal Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Corporation reported 1.13 million shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 0.4% or 69,516 shares. Garde Cap stated it has 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Synovus holds 0.41% or 497,601 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3.52M shares. Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated stated it has 3.67 million shares. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lc has 3.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc owns 69,226 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Oregon-based M Secs has invested 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,963 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital Management has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,275 shares. Soroban Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 4.21% or 1.61M shares. Vanguard Gp owns 23.04 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 513,465 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Grimes & stated it has 58,707 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company has 7,198 shares. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 19,015 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 10,050 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 37,015 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.01% or 1,064 shares. Moreover, Sit Associates Inc has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 21,055 shares. Assetmark owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,991 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,401 shares to 618,873 shares, valued at $29.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,639 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).