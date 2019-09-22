As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ci Investments Lowered by $9.80 Million Its Stake; Fiera Capital Increases Position in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 181,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.18 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 164,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.59M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 415,552 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 815,359 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $387.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 98,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Capital Mgmt reported 19,229 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 507,792 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 114,807 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 33,568 shares. 5,914 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Keystone Fincl Planning reported 1.78% stake. City Holding owns 92,484 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Hendershot Investments owns 69,360 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd holds 110,727 shares. Verity And Verity Lc has 2.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 1.18% or 6,490 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.44% or 35,946 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Mangement accumulated 7,687 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 28,076 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,248 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $57.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 13,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,008 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY).