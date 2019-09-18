As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Northpointe Capital Lowered Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased Holding by $386,536

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 2.19M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 104,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 64,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, down from 168,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 3.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 6,189 shares to 61,157 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 36,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,439 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citizens And Northern holds 1.68% or 39,530 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counsel holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 116,582 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.28% or 5,362 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 233,525 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 658,069 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd invested in 38,701 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 148,315 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Lc. Davy Asset Mngmt reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 64,192 shares. Old Republic Interest reported 2.47% stake. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 104,011 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp owns 212,656 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15.83M shares.

