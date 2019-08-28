As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Guess (GES) Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Holding

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 81,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 682,736 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 764,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 212,499 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Rev $792.2M; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. Shares for $147,300 were bought by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.77M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

