As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Stake; Truepoint Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $2.45 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 34,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 233,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78M, down from 268,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 5.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 22,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,882 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51M, down from 273,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 980,793 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 472,435 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru Inc stated it has 33,488 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 9.49M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 10,042 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,430 shares. Botty Ltd Liability reported 5,935 shares stake. Advisory Service holds 13,647 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wms Prns Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 49,217 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 2,243 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 44,315 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diversified Trust holds 0.1% or 18,648 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 4,410 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 431,736 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 9,894 shares to 35,894 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 14,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 18,515 shares to 336,409 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortland Associates Inc Mo has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 543,711 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 44,372 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited Company. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 5,088 shares. Fincl Architects Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oxbow Ltd Liability holds 6,038 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 33,588 are owned by Registered Invest Advisor Inc. Hilltop reported 29,501 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il stated it has 220,124 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Lc owns 81,641 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv holds 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 39,712 shares. Lincoln Cap Lc has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,465 shares. Adirondack Trust Communication holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,102 shares. Capital Invest holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 347,668 shares. First Western Management has 5,489 shares.