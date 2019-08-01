As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $7.16 Million; Glenmede Trust Company Na Lifted Its Holding in Toyota Motor Adr 2 Common (TM) as Stock Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Adr 2 Common (TM) by 1251.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 37,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 40,860 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 3,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp Adr 2 Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 194,252 shares traded or 33.86% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 27/04/2018 – Mazda sees stronger yen hitting full-year profit; 20/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Daily #HEDGE Recap | Exclusive: Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 08/03/2018 – MAZDA, TOYOTA TO INVEST $1.6B W/ EQUAL FUNDING CONTRIBUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 16/04/2018 – Clean Air Council Hosts 37th Annual Run for Clean Air on Earth Day, Sponsored by Toyota Hybrids; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, Inc. P-1 Rating; 30/04/2018 – Customs Today: Faisalabad ASO impounds non customs paid Toyota Corolla; 30/05/2018 – TOYOTA LOOKS TO EXPAND VIETNAM AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION: TUOI TRE; 08/03/2018 – TOYOTA – MTMUS TO SOON BEGIN LAND PREPARATION FOR NEW PLANT, AND FULL-SCALE CONSTRUCTION OF PLANT IS EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Exclusive: 2018 Toyota Yaris to be launched in India on April 24, bookings now open

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannover Rueckversicher (HVRRY) by 19,761 shares to 35,287 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harding Loevner Emg Mkts (HLEMX) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,830 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Inst Frontier Mkts Port I (MFMIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration owns 1.56M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 227,909 shares. Founders Finance Securities Limited Liability holds 22,988 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Financial Bank has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 163,230 shares. Private Cap has 2.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 169,816 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Com has invested 2.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finance Svcs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shufro Rose & Ltd has 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,068 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,700 shares. First Amer Bancshares reported 196,487 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 14,267 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allstate owns 444,282 shares. Greatmark Investment Incorporated invested 4.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares to 278,820 shares, valued at $29.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 852,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).